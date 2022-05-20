Jordan Montgomery SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. BAL, at TB Rostered 79% Jordan Montgomery's highs are only so high and lows are only so low, which makes him sort of a permanent streaming candidate. He's almost a given with two starts, particularly when one is against the Orioles.

Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. LAD, vs. COL Rostered 77% The right-hander doubled his slider usage in his latest start and racked up whiffs as a result. Even if the Dodgers knock him around a bit, the Rockies on the road should make up for it.

Nick Pivetta SP BOS Boston • #37 • Age: 29 Matchups at CHW, vs. BAL Rostered 45% He's enjoyed a terrific three-start stretch, including a complete-game gem against the Astros last time out. His matchups this week both rank in the bottom six in runs scored.

Tyler Anderson SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #31 • Age: 32 Matchups at WAS, at ARI Rostered 57% Have the Dodgers worked their magic again? Tyler Anderson's swinging-strike rate is way up, and he just threw a seven-inning gem against one of this week's opponents, the Diamondbacks.

Kyle Freeland SP COL Colorado • #21 • Age: 29 Matchups at PIT, at WAS Rostered 14% Three of the left-hander's four outings this month have been quality starts. Of course, the other was an out-and-out disaster, but having two road starts this week means he won't fall victim to the Coors effect.

Martin Perez SP TEX Texas • #54 • Age: 31 Matchup at OAK Rostered 52% It still seems like he's cruising for a bruising with that 2.01 ERA, but he has genuinely been an elite ground-ball pitcher this year and is facing a Triple-A lineup this time around.

Alex Faedo SP DET Detroit • #49 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. CLE Rostered 8% The rookie's much-ballyhooed slider has piled up whiffs against the Athletics and Rays alike, so it's a good bet to translate against the Guardians lineup as well.

Wade Miley SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #20 • Age: 35 Matchup at CHW Rostered 23% He doesn't have the upside to be more than a streaming option, really, but he's steady enough to take advantage of this plush matchup.

Hunter Greene SP CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22 Matchup vs. CHC Rostered 57% More of a risk/reward play, Hunter Greene seems to have figured out over his past couple starts that his slider is the pitch to emphasize over his triple-digit fastball. There are strikeouts to be had in the Cubs lineup.