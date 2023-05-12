There's no replacement for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, then you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
Josiah Gray SP
WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 25
Gray has come about his 2.96 ERA in less-than-dominant fashion, but with matchups against the Marlins and Tigers this week, both bottom-three offenses, you might as well sit back and enjoy the ride.
Jon Gray SP
TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 31
Gray seemed to find his slider in his last start, enjoying a big velocity jump and a season high in swinging strikes. Provided it continues at the Athletics over the weekend, you'll want him active for a home start against the Rockies.
Seth Lugo SP
SD San Diego • #67 • Age: 33
Lugo has one good matchup (Royals) and one not-so-good matchup (Red Sox) this week, but he's been pretty steady for the Padres so far, limiting walks and keeping the ball on the ground. It's a small gamble for the sake of maximizing volume.
Dane Dunning RP
TEX Texas • #33 • Age: 28
Dunning has had no problem taking on a starter's workload after beginning the year in relief and is still sporting a 1.72 ERA. The lack of strikeouts suggests regression is coming, but he's worth a try in a two-start week, especially since one of the matchups is the Rockies at home.
Eury Perez SP
MIA Miami • #76 • Age: 20
We'll see how Perez's major-league debut goes Friday, but provided he performs up to the standards of the game's best pitching prospect, he'll make for an easy call against the Nationals.
TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 31
Heaney's slider isn't playing quite like it did last year, which gives the feeling that he's teetering on the edge of disaster. Three of his past four starts have been quality, though (officially speaking), so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt with the Rockies coming to town.
Bailey Ober SP
MIN Minnesota • #17 • Age: 27
There may have never before been a sleeper pitcher lined up for just one start against the Dodgers, but given the way scoring has tended to snowball this year, no matchup is particularly safe. Better to go with a pitcher you trust, and Ober's track record in scattered major-league chances speaks for itself.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • Age: 30
The matchups at Toronto and at Cincinnati present some danger for a pitcher vulnerable to hard contact, but with the way German has been missing bats this year, he's probably worth running out there for virtually any two-start week.
CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24
Allen has allowed no more than two earned runs in any of his first three starts, and if the same holds true against the Angels over the weekend, you have to like the deceptive lefty's chances against a suspect White Sox lineup.
MIN Minnesota • #37 • Age: 25
Varland may be vulnerable to the long ball, but he's shown a knack for missing bats so far in his major-league career. He's a good bet to go six innings if he's able to limit the damage, so while there's some risk in starting him at the Angels this week, you could do a lot worse, too.