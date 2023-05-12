Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 25 Matchups at MIA, vs. DET Rostered 62% Gray has come about his 2.96 ERA in less-than-dominant fashion, but with matchups against the Marlins and Tigers this week, both bottom-three offenses, you might as well sit back and enjoy the ride.

Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 79% Gray seemed to find his slider in his last start, enjoying a big velocity jump and a season high in swinging strikes. Provided it continues at the Athletics over the weekend, you'll want him active for a home start against the Rockies.

Seth Lugo SP SD San Diego • #67 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. KC, vs. BOS Rostered 70% Lugo has one good matchup (Royals) and one not-so-good matchup (Red Sox) this week, but he's been pretty steady for the Padres so far, limiting walks and keeping the ball on the ground. It's a small gamble for the sake of maximizing volume.

Dane Dunning RP TEX Texas • #33 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. ATL, vs. COL Rostered 20% Dunning has had no problem taking on a starter's workload after beginning the year in relief and is still sporting a 1.72 ERA. The lack of strikeouts suggests regression is coming, but he's worth a try in a two-start week, especially since one of the matchups is the Rockies at home.

Eury Perez SP MIA Miami • #76 • Age: 20 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 60% We'll see how Perez's major-league debut goes Friday, but provided he performs up to the standards of the game's best pitching prospect, he'll make for an easy call against the Nationals.

Andrew Heaney SP TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 77% Heaney's slider isn't playing quite like it did last year, which gives the feeling that he's teetering on the edge of disaster. Three of his past four starts have been quality, though (officially speaking), so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt with the Rockies coming to town.

Bailey Ober SP MIN Minnesota • #17 • Age: 27 Matchup at LAD Rostered 63% There may have never before been a sleeper pitcher lined up for just one start against the Dodgers, but given the way scoring has tended to snowball this year, no matchup is particularly safe. Better to go with a pitcher you trust, and Ober's track record in scattered major-league chances speaks for itself.

Domingo German SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • Age: 30 Matchups at TOR, at CIN Rostered 73% The matchups at Toronto and at Cincinnati present some danger for a pitcher vulnerable to hard contact, but with the way German has been missing bats this year, he's probably worth running out there for virtually any two-start week.

Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24 Matchup at CHW Rostered 66% Allen has allowed no more than two earned runs in any of his first three starts, and if the same holds true against the Angels over the weekend, you have to like the deceptive lefty's chances against a suspect White Sox lineup.