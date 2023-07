The Giants released Proctor on Monday.

Proctor reached the big leagues with the Giants for the first time late in the 2022 season, but he was outrighted off the 40-man roster in November and had fallen down the organizational depth chart at catcher thus far in 2023. Prior to his release, the 26-year-old played exclusively at Triple-A Sacramento this season, slashing .227/.356/.332 with six home runs and three stolen bases over 284 plate appearances.