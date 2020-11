Springer was extended a $18.9 million qualifying offer by the Astros on Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Springer will likely decline the qualifying offer and seek a multi-year deal on the open market, but it remains to be seen what the market will be like for a 31-year-old outfielder in what is expected to be a tepid, slow-moving offseason. He hit .265/.359/.540 with 14 home runs in 51 games this year and was worth 1.9 fWAR, which ranked ninth among all outfielders.