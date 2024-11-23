The Guardians non-tendered Valera on Friday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Valera is expected to be sidelined into the first portion of the 2025 regular season after he underwent surgery on his right knee in September to repair a ruptured patellar tendon. Valera will be able to explore his next options, though he could opt to return to Cleveland on a minor-league deal and continue his rehab program with the Guardians. He appeared in 90 games for Triple-A Columbus in 2024 and posted a slash line of .248/.337/.452 with six stolen bases, 17 home runs and 50 RBI over 374 plate appearances.