The Guardians signed Valera (knee) to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Valera will remain in Cleveland after being non-tendered by the Guardians on Friday. The 24-year-old outfielder underwent surgery on his right knee in September to repair a ruptured patellar tendon, and he is unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2025 regular season. Valera will likely be assigned to Triple-A Columbus when he is fully healthy.