Manager Gabe Kapler said after Thursday's start that Sanchez is "not at his physical best right now" and that is why he has been pulled with low pitch counts, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sanchez remained effective Thursday, delivering five scoreless innings with two strikeouts and surrendering only two hits. However, he maxed out at 89.8 mph with his fastball and averaged only 86.7 mph with the pitch. It's unclear whether he will need a stint on the injured list or have a start skipped, but Kapler's assessment of Sanchez's health is alarming.