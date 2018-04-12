The Giants optioned Suarez to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Suarez allowed four runs on four hits and recorded seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings in Wednesday's spot start for the injured Johnny Cueto (ankle). The Giants are apparently confident that Cueto will be ready to return from the disabled list when eligible Tuesday and recalled Derek Law from Sacramento to bolster their bullpen depth in the meantime.