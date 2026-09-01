Molina (2-0) earned the win Monday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out six over five innings.

Making his third career start and first as a Giant, Molina threw 54 of 75 pitches for strikes and generated 18 whiffs while setting a career high with six strikeouts against his former team. He allowed a run in the first and a leadoff homer to Michael Harris in the second before retiring 10 straight batters, including five consecutive strikeouts, then surrendered his final run in the fifth. Molina has earned the win in both of his appearances for the Giants, allowing three runs across 9.1 innings with a 7:1 K:BB. With San Francisco far from playoff contention, the right-hander should get an opportunity to show what he can do during this last month of the season.