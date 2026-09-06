Molina (3-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and one walk over five innings in a 9-5 victory over the Mets. He struck out six.

A Rafael Devers error extended the second inning and led to a two-run homer for A.J. Ewing, but it was the only hit Molina gave up over 87 pitches (55 strikes). The 24-year-old right-hander has gotten into the win column in his first three outings for the Giants since being acquired at the trade deadline from Atlanta, posting a 1.88 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB over 14.1 innings. He'll look to keep that streak going in his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Padres.

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