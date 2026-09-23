Molina (3-2) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to take the loss versus the Twins on Tuesday.

With this performance, Molina picked up his first quality start in the majors. The right-hander threw 57 of 85 pitches for strikes and matched his season high for strikeouts. He's now at a 3.97 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB across 34 innings through nine appearances (five starts). The Giants' rotation is being held together by tape at this point in the season, so it's possible Molina gets one more turn at home versus the Dodgers over the weekend.