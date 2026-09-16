Molina didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Cardinals, allowing two hits and a walk over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander fell just short of his first career quality start, getting lifted after 82 pitches (57 strikes) with the Giants ahead 1-0, but both bullpens had trouble closing the door in the late innings. It was a strong rebound from Molina after he got tagged for seven runs in three frames in his last outing, and since shifting into the rotation in late August he's produced a 4.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB over 18.2 innings. Molina is scheduled to make what could be his final start of the season at home early next week against the Twins.