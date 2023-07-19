Slater went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 win over the Reds, which was completed Tuesday after a weather delay.

Slater has just five hits over his last 12 games, but four of them have gone for extra bases. The right-handed outfielder is up to four homers, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .333/.408/.506 slash line through 98 plate appearances. He continues to serve in a short-side platoon role for the Giants, though his playing time could remain relatively thin while the team's outfield is at full health.