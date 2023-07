Slater went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Athletics.

Slater made an impact off the bench when he hit for Michael Conforto in the sixth inning. Three of Slater's five homers this season have come in July, though he's gone just 6-for-36 (.167) for the month. The outfielder is at a .298/.365/.471 slash line with 16 RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases through 115 plate appearances in his usual short-side platoon role.