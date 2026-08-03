Giants' Blade Tidwell: Called up, will start Tuesday

The Giants recalled Tidwell from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, the Giants have multiple rotation and several bullpen spots to fill. Tidwell will be summoned to fill one of the voids in the rotation, with the Giants confirming that he'll start Tuesday's game against the Rangers in Texas, according to Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News. Tidwell made each of his eight appearances with the Giants earlier in the season out of the bullpen, but he had been part of the rotation at Triple-A since being demoted April 29. Over his last six outings with Sacramento, Tidwell posted a 3.13 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB in 31.2 innings.