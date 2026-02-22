Tidwell allowed one walk and struck out three across one scoreless inning in Saturday's 10-5 Cactus League win over the Mariners.

Tidwell struck out three of the four batters he faced Saturday, tossing 13 of his 25 pitches for strikes. While the right-hander has mostly operated as a starter in the minors, he'll have an opportunity to make the Opening Day roster as a reliever with Jason Foley (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list and Sam Hentges (shoulder/knee) still ramping up. Tidwell was traded from the Mets to the Giants in late July but never saw action with the latter big-league club and also missed time due to a right shoulder injury. Over four appearances (three starts) with Triple-A Sacramento in 2025, the 24-year-old posted a 1.50 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB across 18.0 innings.