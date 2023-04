Sabol went 1-for-4 with one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 16-11 loss to San Diego.

Sabol tied the game in the seventh inning with a two-run shot. The 25-year-old has made a solid case for playing time behind the plate even when Joey Bart (groin) returns. Sabol has a .775 OPS, a couple of stolen bases and 10 RBI in 20 games.