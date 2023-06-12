Sabol is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Sabol went 3-for-15 with three walks, two RBI and a run while starting in each of the past five games. Four of those starts came as a catcher, though Sabol's increased usage behind the dish may have been in some part due to the fact that Patrick Bailey had been dealing with neck tightness. Bailey is expected to operate as the Giants' primary backstop for the foreseeable future, but Sabol should still see semi-regular playing time against right-handed pitching while moving between catcher, designated hitter and the corner outfield.