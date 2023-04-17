Sabol is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

For the fifth time in seven games, the lefty-hitting Sabol will take a seat while the Giants face off against another southpaw (Jesus Luzardo). The Giants' recent lefty-heavy slate has made it difficult to get a handle on whether Sabol will continue to maintain a strong-side platoon role at either catcher or left field, or if he'll start to lose out on opportunities against right-handed pitching after slashing .194/.256/.361 through the first 12 games of his MLB career.