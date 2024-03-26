Snell could throw up to five innings in his next appearance, which is scheduled for Friday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants have yet to decide where Snell will throw Friday, but it's a good sign to see him continuing to ramp up after signing late in spring training. It's already been reported that the southpaw won't be ready for Opening Day, though how much regular-season action he'll miss remains to be determined. The club could have a better idea following his upcoming outing.