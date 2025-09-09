Davidson is hitting .305 with four home runs, two steals and a 20.3 percent strikeout rate over his last 13 games for Double-A Richmond.

A toolsy 23-year-old outfielder, Davidson comfortably handled High-A pitching to the tune of a .309/.412/.507 slash line, 10 homers and 12 steals in 72 games while being old for the level before getting promoted to Double-A on July 16. He got off to a slower start after the jump in competition, but is closing the season strong. Davidson is on track to return to Double-A next year before spending the summer at Triple-A. He is flirting with a 20/20 season, sitting at 17 homers and 19 steals in 111 total games.