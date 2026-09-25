Davidson (foot) will start in right field and bat fourth Friday against the Dodgers, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Davidson was pulled from Wednesday's game early after fouling a ball off his foot, but he appears to be feeling well enough to play after getting an extra day off Thursday. The 24-year-old outfielder has collected a base hit in each of his first three MLB games while adding two runs and a steal, but it may be harder for him to find success Friday against formidable lefty Tarik Skubal.