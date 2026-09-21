Davidson will join the Giants in San Francisco and is likely to be added to the roster before Monday's game against the Twins, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

There's no word on whose roster spot he will take, but Jung Hoo Lee (groin) and Bryce Eldridge (head) are both banged up. Davidson has slashed .290/.361/.527 with 29 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a 53:118 BB:K over 125 games between Double-A and Triple-A Sacramento this season to earn his first promotion to the big leagues. The 24-year-old outfielder has experience at all three outfield spots but has primarily played center field in the minors.