Davidson was removed from Wednesday's game against the Twins with a foot injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Davidson remained in the game for a while after fouling a ball off his foot in the sixth inning, but he was eventually replaced in the outfield when the Giants' defense took the field in the ninth. X-rays on his foot came back negative shortly after the game, per Pavlovic, but Scott Bandura and Grant McCray could be candidates to start in right field if Davidson is unable to play in Friday's series opener against the Dodgers.