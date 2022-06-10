Crawford (quadriceps) is starting Friday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Crawford was out of the lineup in the last two games due to right quadriceps tightness, but he appeared as a pinch hitter in each matchup. The 35-year-old will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Friday's series opener against the Dodgers.
