Wisely went 2-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 15-1 rout of the Brewers.

He took Freddy Peralta deep in the third inning as part of a seven-run frame for the Giants. Wisely's only other homer this season came May 6, and while his .240/.269/.420 slash line on the month is a step up from his seasonal numbers, and the 24-year-old utility player could pick up more playing time at the keystone if Thairo Estrada's sore wrist becomes a bigger issue.