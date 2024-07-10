Wisely went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a steal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Wisely stepped up to the plate in the ninth with two outs and runners on first and second with the Giants down a run. With two strikes on him, Wisely reached out his bat and made contact on a changeup that found a hole up the middle and scored the tying run while moving the other runner over to third. The Giants wound up winning the game on a wild pitch the next at-bat. The Giants designated Nick Ahmed for assignment Tuesday after activating Thairo Estrada and Wilmer Flores from the injured list, allowing Wisely to slide in as the team's new starting shortstop, though he'll likely end up platooning with Tyler Fitzgerald against lefty pitching. For the year, Wisely is slashing .285/.319/.423 with three homers, 16 RBI, 15 runs and a 6:32 BB:K in 139 plate appearances.