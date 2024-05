Wisely went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.

Wisely has strung together three multi-hit efforts, going 7-for-11 in that span. The homer was his first extra-base hit of the campaign. That hot stretch has allowed Wisely to mount a challenge for playing time at shortstop, which has come at the expense of Marco Luciano. It's a battle the Giants will likely hope for Luciano to win in the long run, as Wisely is best suited to a bench role given his defensive versatility.