The Giants activated Schmitt (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Schmitt is starting at first base and batting sixth Monday against the Royals. He missed the past month with a Grade 2 left oblique strain.
More News
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Singles in rehab game•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Rehab assignment imminent•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Begins baseball activities•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Expected to miss one month•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Officially lands on IL•