Schmitt had his contract selected from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.
Schmitt will get his first close-up with the Giants after delivering a .313/.352/.410 batting line with one home run, 22 RBI, three stolen bases and 19 runs scored through 32 games this season at the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old can play shortstop, third base and second base, offering defensive versatility and a solid bat for San Francisco. He'll likely draw most of his playing time at short as Brandon Crawford nurses a calf strain.