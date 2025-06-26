default-cbs-image
Schmitt's CT scan on his injured left wrist came back negative Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Schmitt was hit by a pitch on his left wrist Wednesday and was held out of the lineup Thursday versus Miami. The versatile infielder underwent imaging, the results of which showed that he doesn't have a fracture. It's not yet clear if Schmitt will need to miss additional time, and for now he can be considered day-to-day.

