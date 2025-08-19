Schmitt went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Monday's 4-3 win over San Diego.

Schmitt hit a double to left field in the first inning before coming around to score one of the Giants' four runs in the frame. The 26-year-old infielder returned to action Monday after missing two straight games due to a right forearm contusion. Over 12 games this month, he's slashing .283/.353/.500 with seven RBI, six runs scored, four doubles and two home runs across 51 plate appearances. Overall, he has posted a .251/.326/.407 slash line with 24 RBI, 21 runs scored, 10 doubles and seven homers across 222 plate appearances this season.