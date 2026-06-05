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Giants' Casey Schmitt: Goes yard in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Schmitt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 12-9 win over the Brewers.

The 27-year-old launched a leadoff homer to left-center field off Coleman Crow in the first inning, and Schmitt also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third. Additionally, he singled in the seventh, marking his fifth multi-hit performance over his last 12 outings. Schmitt is now slashing .282/.316/.528 with 35 RBI, 28 runs scored, 13 home runs and five stolen bases across 231 plate appearances this season.

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