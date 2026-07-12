Giants' Casey Schmitt: Homers in win

Schmitt went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the sixth inning, Schmitt launched a three-run homer to left-center field. The 27-year-old has recorded a hit in three straight games and in seven of his 10 appearances in July, during which he's batting .262 with seven RBI, five runs scored and three home runs in 45 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .280/.309/.500 with 50 RBI, 42 runs scored, 19 long balls and seven stolen bases across 366 plate appearances this season.