Giants' Casey Schmitt: Multi-hit performance in win

Schmitt went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Mariners.

Schmitt singled in the fifth inning and subsequently stole second, marking his first stolen base since June 16. He added another base hit in the seventh before coming around to score. The 27-year-old has recorded at least one hit in five consecutive contests, batting .381 with five RBI, four runs scored and two home runs in 23 plate appearances during that time. He's now slashing .282/.309/.496 with 50 RBI, 43 runs scored, 19 long balls and eight stolen bases across 375 plate appearances this season.