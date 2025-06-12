Giants' Casey Schmitt: Nabbing fourth straight start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmitt will start at third base and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Schmitt will stick in the lineup for a fourth straight game and will be making his third consecutive start at the hot corner. He looks poised to operate as the Giants' primary option at third base until Matt Chapman (hand) is cleared to return from the injured list.
