Giants' Casey Schmitt: Opens scoring Thursday

Schmitt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk, two total RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Schmitt's long ball was his first at home since May 26 versus the Diamondbacks. His bat has cooled off a bit recently -- he's just 10-for-57 (.175) with four extra-base hits and five RBI over his last 15 contests. He's still put together a decent campaign overall, batting .278 with a .799 OPS, 18 homers, 47 RBI, 41 runs scored, 17 doubles, one triple and seven stolen bases over 85 games in a utility role.