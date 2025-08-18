Schmitt (forearm) is starting at third base and batting in the cleanup spot against the Padres on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Schmitt was held out of the Giants' lineup for the past two games due to a right forearm contusion, but he has been cleared to return to action for Monday's series opener. The 26-year-old infielder has a .709 OPS with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI in 82 plate appearances since the All-Star break.