default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Schmitt (wrist) was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old was also scratched from the lineup Saturday as he continues to manage a wrist injury. According to Rubin, manager Bob Melvin said Schmitt is likely to undergo an MRI once the Giants travel to Arizona on Monday, and it remains unclear if a trip to the injured list will be necessary.

More News