Schmitt is expected to be out of the lineup for at least a couple of games after he was diagnosed Friday with a right forearm contusion, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Schmitt was hit by a pitch during Friday's 7-6 loss to Tampa Bay and immediately left the contest. While he avoided structural damage to his forearm and won't require a stint on the injured list, the 26-year-old will likely remain on the bench for the remainder of the series. Tyler Fitzgerald could enter the starting nine at second base in his stead Saturday.