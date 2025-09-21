Giants' Casey Schmitt: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmitt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
After going 0-for-9 with a 3:3 BB:K while starting in each of the last three games, Schmitt will take a seat for the series finale in Los Angeles. Christian Koss will fill in at second base for Schmitt.
