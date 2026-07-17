Giants' Daniel Susac: Returns from injured list

The Giants reinstated Susac (back) from the injured list Friday.

Susac has been on the shelf since late June due to a lower-back strain. He began playing in minor-league games July 9 and went 4-for-11 with a homer, four RBI, two runs scored and a steal over three Triple-A contests. Now with a clean bill of health and well-rested following the All-Star break, he'll rejoin the big-league roster and figures to reclaim his role as the Giants' primary catcher. Eric Haase was DFA'd in a corresponding move.