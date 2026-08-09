Giants' Daniel Susac: Sustains knee contusion Sunday

Giants manager Tony Vitello said that Susac exited Sunday's 3-1 extra-inning loss to the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh due to a left knee contusion, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Susac went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to his departure.

Susac fouled a ball of his knee in the bottom of the fifth and exited the game the next time his turn in the batting order came up two innings later. Fortunately for Susac, Vitello said that X-rays on the rookie catcher's knee returned negative. The 25-year-old is dealing with a significant amount of swelling in his knee and is considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the Astros.