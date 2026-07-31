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Giants' Daniel Susac: Goes deep again Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Susac went 1-for-3 with a home run and three total RBI in a 4-1 victory versus San Diego on Thursday.

Susac belted a two-run homer in the second inning and added a sacrifice fly in the fifth. After going homerless across his first 44 career MLB games, the backstop has now launched three homers over his past two contests. Susac had 18 home runs across 96 games in Triple-A last season, so the sudden homer surge isn't entirely incomprehensible. With that said, his StatCast power metrics are all below league average, so fantasy managers probably shouldn't expect Susac to turn into the second coming of Mike Piazza.

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