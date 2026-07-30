Giants' Daniel Susac: Smacks first two homers

Susac went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four total RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 16-3 win over the Brewers.

After going 131 plate appearances without a homer to start his big-league career, Susac put the Giants ahead in the second inning Wednesday with a three-run blast off Thomas Pannone before adding a second long ball in the eighth. It was a much-needed breakout game for the rookie backstop, who'd gone just 2-for-23 over his last 12 games while losing out on playing time to Drew Cavanaugh. Overall, Susac is slashing .256/.306/.372 with 19 RBI, nine runs scored and two steals across 136 plate appearances this season.