Giants' Daniel Susac: Doubles in defeat

Susac went 2-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Padres.

Susac lined a leadoff double to center field in the sixth inning and singled in the eighth. He's recorded at least one hit in each of his last three games and is batting .280 with eight RBI, five runs scored, three home runs and a stolen base in 29 plate appearances since returning from the injured list. On the year, he's slashing .266/.310/.406 with 22 RBI, 10 runs scored, three long balls and two stolen bases across 144 plate appearances.