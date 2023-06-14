The Giants recalled Villar from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. He'll start at third base and bat eighth in the Giants' series finale in St. Louis, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Villar will return to the major-league roster after being sent down May 30. The 26-year-old has struggled to a .135 average with four home runs, 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base in 32 games with the Giants this season. With J.D. Davis (ankle) potentially set for a stint on the injured list, Villar could get another look as a regular in the San Francisco lineup.