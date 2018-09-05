Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Strong outing in no-decision
Rodriguez allowed one run on six hits in a no-decision against the Rockies on Tuesday, striking out six and walking one in six innings.
Rodriguez's only major blemish was a solo home run by David Dahl in the second inning, and he was in line for the win as the Giants took the lead in the top of the seventh but the bullpen couldn't hold. The 26-year-old rookie has now thrown 12 quality starts in 15 games started this year, sporting a 2.41 ERA and 1.05 WHIP while holding opponents to a .211 batting average this season. Rodriguez will take on the Braves in his next start at home.
