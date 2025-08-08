The Giants selected Gilbert's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.

Since coming over to the Giants organization as part of the trade that sent Tyler Rogers to the Mets, Gilbert has gone a cool 7-for-14 with two RBI, three runs scored and two steals over five games at Sacramento. With Jerar Encarnacion (hamstring) headed to the injured list, the 24-year-old Gilbert will now receive his first opportunity to prove himself in the majors while starting in right field against the Nationals on Friday. Daniel Johnson was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.