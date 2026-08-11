Giants' Drew Gilbert: Goes yard in loss

Gilbert went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

Gilbert ended his 24-game power drought with a homer in the seventh inning. The outfielder had added just three RBI and two extra-base hits in that span. Gilbert is hitting .237 with a .683 OPS, five homers, 24 RBI, 31 runs scored, 10 doubles, three triples and one stolen base over 95 contests. While he's competing for the starting job in center field, his lack of both power and speed will restrict his ability to rack up counting stats.